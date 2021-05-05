Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In Case You Missed It-ARC Volunteering

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.05.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    210510-N-FF029-001 NAPLES, Italy (May 10, 2021) Brett Wheeler, volunteer from the Naples chapter of the American Red Cross, was on AFN The Eagle discussing volunteer opportunities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 06:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794205
    VIRIN: 210510-N-FF029-001
    Filename: DOD_108330733
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    This work, In Case You Missed It-ARC Volunteering, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Naples
    Italy
    U.S
    American Red Cross
    In Case You Missed It

