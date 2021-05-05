210510-N-FF029-001 NAPLES, Italy (May 10, 2021) Brett Wheeler, volunteer from the Naples chapter of the American Red Cross, was on AFN The Eagle discussing volunteer opportunities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 06:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794205
|VIRIN:
|210510-N-FF029-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108330733
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, In Case You Missed It-ARC Volunteering, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
