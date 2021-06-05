Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Sarah Waggoner DEFENDER-Europe 21 Shoutout

    BULGARIA

    05.06.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Sarah Waggoner, NCOIC of the Battalion Aid Station, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, sends a shout out to her family from Bulgaria during exercise Swift Response, part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, May 6, 2021. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in over a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 07:22
    Category: Greetings
    Location: BG
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    TAGS

    Shoutout
    Bulgaria
    Special Events
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

