Online Virtual Healthcare - TV SPOT

This spot uses hand drawn artwork with a cowboy narrator set in the old west. The artwork was scanned into Photoshop and animated using After Effects. The narrative outlines proper protocol when conducting online, virtual visits using video technology.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 05:51
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|794200
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-FW223-237
|Filename:
|DOD_108330694
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
