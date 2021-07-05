Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Online Virtual Healthcare - TV SPOT

    GERMANY

    05.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos 

    AFN Bavaria

    This spot uses hand drawn artwork with a cowboy narrator set in the old west. The artwork was scanned into Photoshop and animated using After Effects. The narrative outlines proper protocol when conducting online, virtual visits using video technology.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 05:51
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 794200
    VIRIN: 210507-A-FW223-237
    Filename: DOD_108330694
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    healthcare
    health care
    online
    virtual
    MEDDAC
    Regional Health Command Europe

