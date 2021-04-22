Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Bill Passes! Vilseck High School Model Senate 2021 (B-roll)

    BY, GERMANY

    04.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Margaret Gabriel 

    AFN Bavaria

    Vilseck High School students explored political leadership during Model Senate 2021. Students took on the role of a U.S. Senator. They lobbied, debated and voted, all with the hope of passing their bill. Last year the event in Wiesbaden, Germany, was cancelled and this year meeting in person was made possible.

    This video was filmed on April 22, 2021.
    Video by SGT Margaret Gabriel, AFN Bavaria and SGT Brian Moody, AFN Bavaria


    Lower third information:

    @02:37
    Jerry Wood
    Vilseck High School Student

    @03:36
    Alina Sistek
    Vilseck High School Student

    @05:26
    Robert Demeo
    Vilseck High School Student

    @05:35
    Rick Ritter
    Government and History Teacher
    Vilseck High School

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 05:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794198
    VIRIN: 210422-A-LK741-405
    Filename: DOD_108330690
    Length: 00:06:23
    Location: BY, DE

    This work, The Bill Passes! Vilseck High School Model Senate 2021 (B-roll), by SGT Margaret Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Army
    AFN Bavaria
    Vilseck High School
    Margaret Gabriel
    Model Senate

