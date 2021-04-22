The Bill Passes! Vilseck High School Model Senate 2021 (B-roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Vilseck High School students explored political leadership during Model Senate 2021. Students took on the role of a U.S. Senator. They lobbied, debated and voted, all with the hope of passing their bill. Last year the event in Wiesbaden, Germany, was cancelled and this year meeting in person was made possible.



This video was filmed on April 22, 2021.

Video by SGT Margaret Gabriel, AFN Bavaria and SGT Brian Moody, AFN Bavaria





Lower third information:



@02:37

Jerry Wood

Vilseck High School Student



@03:36

Alina Sistek

Vilseck High School Student



@05:26

Robert Demeo

Vilseck High School Student



@05:35

Rick Ritter

Government and History Teacher

Vilseck High School