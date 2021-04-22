Vilseck High School students explored political leadership during Model Senate 2021. Students took on the role of a U.S. Senator. They lobbied, debated and voted, all with the hope of passing their bill. Last year the event in Wiesbaden, Germany, was cancelled and this year meeting in person was made possible.
This video was filmed on April 22, 2021.
Video by SGT Margaret Gabriel, AFN Bavaria and SGT Brian Moody, AFN Bavaria
Lower third information:
@02:37
Jerry Wood
Vilseck High School Student
@03:36
Alina Sistek
Vilseck High School Student
@05:26
Robert Demeo
Vilseck High School Student
@05:35
Rick Ritter
Government and History Teacher
Vilseck High School
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 05:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794198
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-LK741-405
|Filename:
|DOD_108330690
|Length:
|00:06:23
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Bill Passes! Vilseck High School Model Senate 2021 (B-roll), by SGT Margaret Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT