Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Personal Protective Equipment Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Wyatt  

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Video spot showing the importance of wearing PPE while riding scooters and motorcycles

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 02:27
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 794190
    VIRIN: 210318-F-LS471-1001
    Filename: DOD_108330579
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Personal Protective Equipment Spot, by SSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Motorcycle Safety
    PPE
    Scooter Safety
    Korea Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT