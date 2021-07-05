Spartan artillery certification

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, conduct table VI verification with their M777, 155mm, howitzer at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, May 7, 2021. Paratroopers regularly conduct this training to maintain their ability to provide accurate fire support for their infantry brothers at a moment's notice in any environment. Paratroopers with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, are part of the US Army’s only arctic airborne brigade and regularly conduct training in Arctic environments.