    Spartan artillery certification

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, conduct table VI verification with their M777, 155mm, howitzer at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, May 7, 2021. Paratroopers regularly conduct this training to maintain their ability to provide accurate fire support for their infantry brothers at a moment's notice in any environment. Paratroopers with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, are part of the US Army’s only arctic airborne brigade and regularly conduct training in Arctic environments.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 20:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 794185
    VIRIN: 210507-A-DU810-097
    Filename: DOD_108330518
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Howitzer
    Alaska
    Spartans
    M777
    Paratrooper
    artillery

