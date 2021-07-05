Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, conduct table VI verification with their M777, 155mm, howitzer at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, May 7, 2021. Paratroopers regularly conduct this training to maintain their ability to provide accurate fire support for their infantry brothers at a moment's notice in any environment. Paratroopers with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, are part of the US Army’s only arctic airborne brigade and regularly conduct training in Arctic environments.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 20:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|794185
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-DU810-097
|Filename:
|DOD_108330518
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spartan artillery certification, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT