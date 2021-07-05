Spartan artillery men train at YTA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, conduct table VI certification at Yukon Training Area, Alaska May 7, 2021. The video shows paratroopers loading and firing their M119, 105mm, howitzer as they certify their capabilities and an interview explaining what they are doing and what motivates them.