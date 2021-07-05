Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, conduct table VI certification at Yukon Training Area, Alaska May 7, 2021. The video shows paratroopers loading and firing their M119, 105mm, howitzer as they certify their capabilities and an interview explaining what they are doing and what motivates them.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 16:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|794181
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-DU810-061
|Filename:
|DOD_108330349
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spartan artillery men train at YTA, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT