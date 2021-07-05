Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan artillery men train at YTA

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, conduct table VI certification at Yukon Training Area, Alaska May 7, 2021. The video shows paratroopers loading and firing their M119, 105mm, howitzer as they certify their capabilities and an interview explaining what they are doing and what motivates them.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 16:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 794181
    VIRIN: 210507-A-DU810-061
    Filename: DOD_108330349
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    This work, Spartan artillery men train at YTA, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Spartans
    artillery
    4-25
    airborne training

