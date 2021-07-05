U.S. Air Force Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander, speaks about the significance of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, April 6, 2021, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)
