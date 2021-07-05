Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander, speaks about the significance of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, April 6, 2021, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 15:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 794174
    VIRIN: 210507-F-SX156-1001
    Filename: DOD_108330337
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen
    36th Wing
    AAPI
    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    Ryan Brooks

