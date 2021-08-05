Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne conducts sling load, air assault training in Estonia

    NURMSI, ESTONIA

    05.08.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jefferson VanWey 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Brigade conduct a day and night air assault operation in support of Swift Response 21 at the Tapa Central Training Area, Estonia, May 8, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21, which involves special operations activities, air assaults, and live fire exercises in Estonia, Bulgaria, and Romania, demonstrating airborne interoperability among NATO allies. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 11:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794151
    VIRIN: 210508-A-OE370-083
    Filename: DOD_108330058
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: NURMSI, EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne conducts sling load, air assault training in Estonia, by SFC Jefferson VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

