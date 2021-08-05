Patriot Master Gunner Course in Japan for the first time

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794134" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soundbite 1: Staff Sgt. Robert Holt, Patriot Master Gunner Instructor, 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, or 3-6 ADA out of Fort Sill, Oklahoma.



Soundbite 2: Staff Sgt. Alfred Taitano, Patriot Master Gunner student, and Army Patriot launching station enhanced operator, Echo Battery, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, or E-3 ADA, out of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



Soundbite 3: Sgt. 1st Class Gregorio Estrada, lead Patriot Master Gunner instructor, 3-6 ADA.



The Patriot Master Gunner course is currently being held in Japan for the first time. Air defenders are gaining an advanced understanding of air defense operations, standards and doctrine during PMG class 701-21 hosted by the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan.



Students with the the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Hawaii; 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Japan; 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Republic of Korea; 1-1 ADA; 14th Missile Defense Battery, Kyotango, Japan; and E-3 ADA, Guam, are participating in the course from April 19 - June 28, 2021 to gain a wealth of knowledge that will assist commanders with training their units and enhancing air defense capabilities throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



PMG instructors are experts from 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.