Cal Guard Soldier and mother celebrate reunion with COVID-19 vaccination

U.S. Army Capt. Jawana McFadden, the deputy public affairs officer for the 40th Infantry Division, California National Guard, and her mother Deborah McFadden celebrate their reunion with COVID-19 vaccinations at the Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California, April 30, 2021. McFadden, an Oakland native, has recently been assigned as a personnel officer for the Oakland vaccination site and hasn't seen her mother in nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
