Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cal Guard Soldier and mother celebrate reunion with COVID-19 vaccination

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Army Capt. Jawana McFadden, the deputy public affairs officer for the 40th Infantry Division, California National Guard, and her mother Deborah McFadden celebrate their reunion with COVID-19 vaccinations at the Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California, April 30, 2021. McFadden, an Oakland native, has recently been assigned as a personnel officer for the Oakland vaccination site and hasn't seen her mother in nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 10:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794132
    VIRIN: 210430-A-HY046-359
    Filename: DOD_108329826
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: OAKLAND, CA, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: OAKLAND, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard Soldier and mother celebrate reunion with COVID-19 vaccination, by SSG Kimberly Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    California

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    mother and daughter
    Mother’s day
    Cal Guard
    vaccination site
    California National Guard. COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT