May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Month, and this series of short profile videos is meant to commemorate some of the US Navy's "firsts." This video profiles Eleanor "Connie" Mariano, who is the first Filipino American to reach the rank of Rear Admiral , the first woman director of the White House Medical Unit, and the first woman service member to be appointed as White House Physician.
This video is narrated by Museum Educator, William Clarkson and was written, produced and directed by the staff at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Video by William Clarkson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 23:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|794131
|VIRIN:
|210508-N-TG517-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108329825
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Asian American and Pacific Islanders: Elanor "Connie" Mariano, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT