    Asian American and Pacific Islanders: Elanor "Connie" Mariano

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Month, and this series of short profile videos is meant to commemorate some of the US Navy's "firsts." This video profiles Eleanor "Connie" Mariano, who is the first Filipino American to reach the rank of Rear Admiral , the first woman director of the White House Medical Unit, and the first woman service member to be appointed as White House Physician.
    This video is narrated by Museum Educator, William Clarkson and was written, produced and directed by the staff at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Video by William Clarkson/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 23:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 794131
    VIRIN: 210508-N-TG517-001
    Filename: DOD_108329825
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Asian American and Pacific Islanders: Elanor "Connie" Mariano, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval History and Heritage Command
    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    Hampton Roads Naval Musuem

