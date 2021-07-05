Mother's Day Arctic Care Shout Outs to Mom

Staff Sgt. Zoe Ellis, physical therapist at the 673rd Medical Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, shouts out a greeting to her mom for Mother's Day. Embrey is currently training and serving in support of Arctic Care 2021 in Kodiak, Alaska. Arctic Care 2021 is a United States Air Force-led joint interagency multi-branch mission in partnership with the Kodiak Area Native Association to provide no-cost medical services to the community of Kodiak and the surrounding six remote villages as a part of the Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 20:34
|Category:
|Greetings
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, AK, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
