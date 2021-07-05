Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mother's Day Arctic Care Shout Outs to Mom

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Zoe Ellis, physical therapist at the 673rd Medical Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, shouts out a greeting to her mom for Mother's Day. Embrey is currently training and serving in support of Arctic Care 2021 in Kodiak, Alaska. Arctic Care 2021 is a United States Air Force-led joint interagency multi-branch mission in partnership with the Kodiak Area Native Association to provide no-cost medical services to the community of Kodiak and the surrounding six remote villages as a part of the Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 20:34
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 794114
    VIRIN: 210507-Z-UF872-002
    Filename: DOD_108329575
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, AK, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 215

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mother's Day Arctic Care Shout Outs to Mom, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kodiak
    U. S. Air Force
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Mother's Day
    Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson
    673rd Medical Group
    ArcticCare2021

    PODCASTS

    AFN Pacific Update AFN Pacific Update
    Features individual news stories about Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen...

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT