Mother's Day Arctic Care Shout Outs to Mom

Staff Sgt. Zoe Ellis, physical therapist at the 673rd Medical Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, shouts out a greeting to her mom for Mother's Day. Embrey is currently training and serving in support of Arctic Care 2021 in Kodiak, Alaska. Arctic Care 2021 is a United States Air Force-led joint interagency multi-branch mission in partnership with the Kodiak Area Native Association to provide no-cost medical services to the community of Kodiak and the surrounding six remote villages as a part of the Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)