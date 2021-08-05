A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew hoists a mariner near Barataria Bay, Louisiana, May 8, 2021. The mariner had been ejected from the boat after the vessel had run aground. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794105
|VIRIN:
|210508-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108329505
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Barataria Bay, Louisisana, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
