Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Barataria Bay, Louisisana

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew hoists a mariner near Barataria Bay, Louisiana, May 8, 2021. The mariner had been ejected from the boat after the vessel had run aground. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 16:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794105
    VIRIN: 210508-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108329505
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Barataria Bay, Louisisana, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    NOLA
    Air Station New Orleans
    Hoist
    Coast Guard
    D8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT