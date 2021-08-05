USS Monterey Illicit Weapons Interdiction

Thousands of illicit weapons interdicted by guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) from a stateless dhow in international waters of the North Arabian Sea on May 6-7. Maritime security operations, as conducted by the U.S. Fifth Fleet, entail routine patrols to determine pattern of life in the maritime as well as to enhance mariner-to-mariner relations. These operations reassure allies and partners and preserve freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 16:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794103
|VIRIN:
|210508-N-WQ732-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108329503
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
USS Monterey Seizes Illicit Weapons in the North Arabian Sea
