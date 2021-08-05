Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Monterey Illicit Weapons Interdiction

    ARABIAN SEA

    05.08.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    Thousands of illicit weapons interdicted by guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) from a stateless dhow in international waters of the North Arabian Sea on May 6-7. Maritime security operations, as conducted by the U.S. Fifth Fleet, entail routine patrols to determine pattern of life in the maritime as well as to enhance mariner-to-mariner relations. These operations reassure allies and partners and preserve freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 16:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794103
    VIRIN: 210508-N-WQ732-5001
    Filename: DOD_108329503
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: ARABIAN SEA

    USS Monterey Seizes Illicit Weapons in the North Arabian Sea

    NAVCENT

