USS Monterey Illicit Weapons Interdiction

210506-N-WQ732-5001 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (May 6, 2021) U.S. Coast Guardsmen, assigned to the Advanced Interdiction Team (AIT), prepare to conduct a visit, board, search and seizure aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) in the Arabian Sea, May 6. Maritime Security operations, as conducted by the U.S. Fifth Fleet, entail routine patrols to determine patterns of life in the maritime as well as to enhance mariner-to-mariner relations. These
operations reassure allies and partners and preserve freedom of navigation an free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)
Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 16:58
Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
USS Monterey Seizes Illicit Weapons in the North Arabian Sea
