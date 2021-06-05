USS Monterey Illicit Weapons Interdiction

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794102" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

210506-N-WQ732-5001 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (May 6, 2021) U.S. Coast Guardsmen, assigned to the Advanced Interdiction Team (AIT), prepare to conduct a visit, board, search and seizure aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) in the Arabian Sea, May 6. Maritime Security operations, as conducted by the U.S. Fifth Fleet, entail routine patrols to determine patterns of life in the maritime as well as to enhance mariner-to-mariner relations. These

operations reassure allies and partners and preserve freedom of navigation an free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)