Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Monterey Illicit Weapons Interdiction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARABIAN SEA

    05.06.2021

    Video by NAVCENT Public Affairs 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210506-N-WQ732-5001 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (May 6, 2021) U.S. Coast Guardsmen, assigned to the Advanced Interdiction Team (AIT), prepare to conduct a visit, board, search and seizure aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) in the Arabian Sea, May 6. Maritime Security operations, as conducted by the U.S. Fifth Fleet, entail routine patrols to determine patterns of life in the maritime as well as to enhance mariner-to-mariner relations. These
    operations reassure allies and partners and preserve freedom of navigation an free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 16:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794102
    VIRIN: 210506-N-WQ732-5001
    Filename: DOD_108329501
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: ARABIAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Monterey Illicit Weapons Interdiction, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Monterey Seizes Illicit Weapons in the North Arabian Sea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT