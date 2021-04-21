CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2021) Troops stationed on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, send Mother's Day messages on May 8, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 18:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794100
|VIRIN:
|210508-N-RF885-1000
|PIN:
|44
|Filename:
|DOD_108329465
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Hometown:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CLDJ Troops Send Mother's Day Message, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
