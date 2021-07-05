Servicemembers attached to Military Circle Mall Community Vaccination Center, say happy Mother’s Day while supporting a state-run, federally-supported COVID-19 Community Vaccination at Norfolk, Virginia, May 7, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense Support to the FEMA as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Matthew Cole/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 15:58
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|794089
|VIRIN:
|210507-N-ER662-0019
|Filename:
|DOD_108329442
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Mother's Day B-roll, by CPO Matthew Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
