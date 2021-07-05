Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mother's Day B-roll

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cole 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    Servicemembers attached to Military Circle Mall Community Vaccination Center, say happy Mother’s Day while supporting a state-run, federally-supported COVID-19 Community Vaccination at Norfolk, Virginia, May 7, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense Support to the FEMA as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Matthew Cole/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 15:58
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 794089
    VIRIN: 210507-N-ER662-0019
    Filename: DOD_108329442
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mother's Day B-roll, by CPO Matthew Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mother's Day
    COVID 19
    Vaccination at Norfolk
    Military Circle Mall Community Vaccination Center

