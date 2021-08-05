Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Brigade JFE Night Operations

    NURMSI, ESTONIA

    05.08.2021

    Video by Spc. Denice Lopez 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Brigade conduct a night jump and drop load during the Joint Forcible Entry operation for Swift Response 21 at Nurmsi, Estonia, May 8, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21 which involves special operations activities, air assaults, and live fire exercises in Estonia, Bulgaria, and Romania, demonstrating airborne interoperability among NATO allies. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Denice Lopez)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 03:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794072
    VIRIN: 210508-A-ON752-1001
    Filename: DOD_108329214
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: NURMSI, EE

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, 82nd Airborne Brigade JFE Night Operations, by SPC Denice Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JFE
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    SwiftResponse21
    82ndAirborne

