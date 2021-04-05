Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Sailor Mother and Deployed Son - A Mother's Day Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.04.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ligaya Villanueva and her son Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sean Villanueva are both active duty Sailors. They are thousands of miles apart this Mother's Day. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ligaya Villanueva is assigned to Naval Branch Health Clinic San Diego and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sean Villanueva is returning home to Camp Lejeune, N.C., from a deployment with Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.
    U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 05:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794061
    VIRIN: 210504-N-RF885-1000
    Filename: DOD_108329148
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Mother and Deployed Son - A Mother's Day Message, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Hospital Corpsman
    Mothers Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT