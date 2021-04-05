U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ligaya Villanueva and her son Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sean Villanueva are both active duty Sailors. They are thousands of miles apart this Mother's Day. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ligaya Villanueva is assigned to Naval Branch Health Clinic San Diego and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sean Villanueva is returning home to Camp Lejeune, N.C., from a deployment with Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.
U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo.
This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Mother and Deployed Son - A Mother's Day Message, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
