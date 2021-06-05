Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Guardsman Support Yuma County Sheriff's Office

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Zahnow 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Arizona Citizen Soldiers support Yuma County Sheriff's office in an array of non-law enforcement roles such as administrative tasks, maintenance support, and medical support.

    Arizona Guardsmen are augmenting Yuma County Sheriff's Office personnel in administrative, medical, and maintenance support roles in order to free-up law enforcement officers so they can carry out their mission as law enforcement officers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 21:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794050
    VIRIN: 210506-A-SM218-070
    Filename: DOD_108328999
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Guardsman Support Yuma County Sheriff's Office, by SFC Michael Zahnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    AZNG
    Yuma County Sheriff's Office
    Task Force Badge
    YCSO
    TF Badge

