Arizona Citizen Soldiers support Yuma County Sheriff's office in an array of non-law enforcement roles such as administrative tasks, maintenance support, and medical support.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 21:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794050
|VIRIN:
|210506-A-SM218-070
|Filename:
|DOD_108328999
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arizona Guardsman Support Yuma County Sheriff's Office, by SFC Michael Zahnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
