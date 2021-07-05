ROCKI 21-02: 19th AW experiments with lead wing concept

The 19th Airlift Wing's ROCKI 21-02 exercise at Volk Field ANGB came to a close May 6, as the wing assessed its ability to deploy into theater as a lead Air Expeditionary Wing - becoming Air Mobility Command's first to experiment with the lead wing construct in a dynamic exercise environment.
As part of ROCKI 21-02, the wing also integrated with Air Combat Command's AGILE FLAG 21-2 exercise in Florida, providing airlift support for Seymour Johnson AFB's lead wing experimentation.
