ROCKI 21-02: 19th AW experiments with lead wing concept

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794048" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 19th Airlift Wing's ROCKI 21-02 exercise at Volk Field ANGB came to a close May 6, as the wing assessed its ability to deploy into theater as a lead Air Expeditionary Wing - becoming Air Mobility Command's first to experiment with the lead wing construct in a dynamic exercise environment.



As part of ROCKI 21-02, the wing also integrated with Air Combat Command's AGILE FLAG 21-2 exercise in Florida, providing airlift support for Seymour Johnson AFB's lead wing experimentation.