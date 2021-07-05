Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ROCKI 21-02: 19th AW experiments with lead wing concept

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 19th Airlift Wing's ROCKI 21-02 exercise at Volk Field ANGB came to a close May 6, as the wing assessed its ability to deploy into theater as a lead Air Expeditionary Wing - becoming Air Mobility Command's first to experiment with the lead wing construct in a dynamic exercise environment.

    As part of ROCKI 21-02, the wing also integrated with Air Combat Command's AGILE FLAG 21-2 exercise in Florida, providing airlift support for Seymour Johnson AFB's lead wing experimentation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 19:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794048
    VIRIN: 210507-F-KQ249-104
    Filename: DOD_108328965
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROCKI 21-02: 19th AW experiments with lead wing concept, by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Air Mobility Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    19th Airlift Wing
    Experimentation
    Lead Wing
    AGILEFLAG212
    ROCKI 21-02

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT