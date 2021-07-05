USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Lanzilotta thanks military spouses for their support in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Jaskuloski)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 19:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794046
|VIRIN:
|210507-N-NO627-568
|Filename:
|DOD_108328953
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Lanzilotta thanks military spouses for their support., by PO3 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT