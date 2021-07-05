Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    East Branch Reopening

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WILCOX, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The campgrounds and recreational areas at East Branch Lake are reopening Memorial Day weekend. The Pittsburgh District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by an open house event at the East Branch Clarion River Lake on May 27. The reopening celebrates the dam’s return to normal operations and its continued ability to reduce floods, improve downstream water quality and supports the environmental ecosystem. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    MORE INFO: https://go.usa.gov/xHfZq

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 17:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794026
    VIRIN: 210507-A-TI382-879
    Filename: DOD_108328852
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: WILCOX, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, East Branch Reopening, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Recreation
    Reservoir
    Campground
    Pittsburgh District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT