The campgrounds and recreational areas at East Branch Lake are reopening Memorial Day weekend. The Pittsburgh District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by an open house event at the East Branch Clarion River Lake on May 27. The reopening celebrates the dam’s return to normal operations and its continued ability to reduce floods, improve downstream water quality and supports the environmental ecosystem. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
MORE INFO: https://go.usa.gov/xHfZq
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 17:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794026
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-TI382-879
|Filename:
|DOD_108328852
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|WILCOX, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, East Branch Reopening, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT