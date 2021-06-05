Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mother’s Day shout-outs

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 526th Brigade Support Battalion (BSB), 2nd Brigade Combat Team (2BCT), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), send love to their moms from the Community Vaccination Center at Cleveland State University Wolstein Center in Cleveland, May 6, 2021. Their efforts in supporting Cleveland, and the state of Ohio, at the request of FEMA have resulted in administering over 270,000 vaccines to the community members of northeast Ohio. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mother’s Day shout-outs, by SGT Jeremy Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cleveland
    Vaccine
    101st Airborne Division Air Assault
    Mother's Day
    2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE"
    fedvaxresp

