    The Fort Report from Fort Bliss, Texas - May 7, 2021

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    It’s time for your Fort Report, the official news magazine of Fort Bliss, Texas.

    In this edition:

    The 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West conducted a Soldier of the Quarter competition recently. (Video by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha, 5th AR Bde.)

    It's First Photos time again. David Poe from the Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs Office was at the rededication of the Torah scroll at Fort Bliss and celebration of a face-lifted Chapel 3, the Jewish synagogue, on west Bliss, April 26, 2021.

    Last, we have another Soldier Services video from Bliss Garrison Public Affairs. The William Beaumont Army Medical Center Department of Behavioral Health's primary mission is provide treatment through psycho-education focused on meeting Soldiers' and beneficiaries' readiness needs. (Video by Gil Telles, Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 17:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 794019
    VIRIN: 210507-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 210507
    Filename: DOD_108328799
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fort Report from Fort Bliss, Texas - May 7, 2021, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army

