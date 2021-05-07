The Fort Report from Fort Bliss, Texas - May 7, 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It’s time for your Fort Report, the official news magazine of Fort Bliss, Texas.



In this edition:



The 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West conducted a Soldier of the Quarter competition recently. (Video by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha, 5th AR Bde.)



It's First Photos time again. David Poe from the Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs Office was at the rededication of the Torah scroll at Fort Bliss and celebration of a face-lifted Chapel 3, the Jewish synagogue, on west Bliss, April 26, 2021.



Last, we have another Soldier Services video from Bliss Garrison Public Affairs. The William Beaumont Army Medical Center Department of Behavioral Health's primary mission is provide treatment through psycho-education focused on meeting Soldiers' and beneficiaries' readiness needs. (Video by Gil Telles, Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)