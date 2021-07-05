Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Space: Past, Present and Future

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman          

    United States Space Command

    May 7 is National and International Space Day! Celebrate Space Day 2021 with U.S. Space Command, the Department of Defense's 11th combatant command, as we highlight significant moments in technology and exploration.

    (Video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman, USSPACECOM Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 17:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794013
    VIRIN: 210507-F-SO188-634
    Filename: DOD_108328783
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space: Past, Present and Future, by SSgt Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Peterson AFB
    Colorado
    US Space Command
    USSPACECOM
    International Space Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT