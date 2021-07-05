May 7 is National and International Space Day! Celebrate Space Day 2021 with U.S. Space Command, the Department of Defense's 11th combatant command, as we highlight significant moments in technology and exploration.
(Video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman, USSPACECOM Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 17:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794013
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-SO188-634
|Filename:
|DOD_108328783
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Space: Past, Present and Future, by SSgt Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT