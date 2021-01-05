MDNG 29th Infantry Division Say Goodbye to Friends and Family

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Maryland Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Division detachments say goodbye to friends and family as they depart for a deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The location of this video was taken in Towson, Maryland, on May 1, 2021. More than 500 soldiers from Maryland, and Virginia, will serve on this 10-month deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)