    BG Beagle Teacher Appreciation May 2021

    Fort Jackson commander, Brig. Gen. Milford H. "Beags" Beagle Jr. thanks teachers during Teacher Appreciation May 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 15:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 794002
    VIRIN: 210506-A-A4507-100
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108328482
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Hometown: FORT JACKSON, SC, US

    This work, BG Beagle Teacher Appreciation May 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Special Events
    Teacher Appreciation Day
    Beagle

