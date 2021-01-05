Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Theater Sustainment Command Mother's Day Shout Outs 2021

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    05.01.2021

    Video by Spc. Zoran Raduka 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command and the 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command send Happy Mother's Day messages to the special moms in their lives from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 14:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793996
    VIRIN: 210501-A-XO165-701
    Filename: DOD_108328451
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Hometown: GRENADA, MS, US
    Hometown: MELBOURNE, FL, US
    Hometown: PARK FOREST, IL, US

    1st TSC
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    Mother's Day
    310th ESC
    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

