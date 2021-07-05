Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Station Great Lakes Change of Command B-Roll - May 7, 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 7, 2021) A video of Naval Station Great Lakes' change if command ceremony. Capt. Jason Williamson relieved Leung as NSGL commanding officer, providing base operating support to over 50 tenant commands, including Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by John Sheppard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 14:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793994
    VIRIN: 210507-N-CC785-1001
    Filename: DOD_108328415
    Length: 00:07:28
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: YANKTON, SD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Great Lakes Change of Command B-Roll - May 7, 2021, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    CNRMA
    Great Lakes
    US Navy
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT