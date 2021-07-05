GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 7, 2021) A video of Naval Station Great Lakes' change if command ceremony. Capt. Jason Williamson relieved Leung as NSGL commanding officer, providing base operating support to over 50 tenant commands, including Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by John Sheppard)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 14:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793994
|VIRIN:
|210507-N-CC785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108328415
|Length:
|00:07:28
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Hometown:
|YANKTON, SD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Naval Station Great Lakes Change of Command B-Roll - May 7, 2021, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
