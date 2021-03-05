Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange opens doors to DoD civilian shoppers

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    DoD civilians are now authorized to shop at installation Exchanges worldwide. Check out what they have in store for you, today!

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 14:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793987
    VIRIN: 210503-D-AI640-704
    Filename: DOD_108328241
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange opens doors to DoD civilian shoppers, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exchange
    AAFES
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

