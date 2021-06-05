Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Jacobitz Speaks about Army Emergency Relief

For the last 79 years Army Emergency Relief has helped Soldiers who find themselves in financial need. From time to time, we all face financial hardships as well as unique and unexpected challenges. This past year many Soldiers and their families felt the economic and financial impacts of COVID-19. However, with the support of AER Soldiers are often able to overcome these financial challenges. The assistance that AER provides our Soldiers in the form of interest free loans and grants would not be possible without the support and contributions made by you. “Soldiers helping Soldiers.” I ask that you all please take the time to consider contributing to this worthy cause. Your contribution will help ensure that no one on our team will face financial hardships alone.
