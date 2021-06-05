Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Jacobitz Speaks about Army Emergency Relief

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/793986" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For the last 79 years Army Emergency Relief has helped Soldiers who find themselves in financial need. From time to time, we all face financial hardships as well as unique and unexpected challenges. This past year many Soldiers and their families felt the economic and financial impacts of COVID-19. However, with the support of AER Soldiers are often able to overcome these financial challenges. The assistance that AER provides our Soldiers in the form of interest free loans and grants would not be possible without the support and contributions made by you. “Soldiers helping Soldiers.” I ask that you all please take the time to consider contributing to this worthy cause. Your contribution will help ensure that no one on our team will face financial hardships alone.