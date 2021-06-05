Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Jacobitz Speaks about Army Emergency Relief

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mark A Moore II 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    For the last 79 years Army Emergency Relief has helped Soldiers who find themselves in financial need. From time to time, we all face financial hardships as well as unique and unexpected challenges. This past year many Soldiers and their families felt the economic and financial impacts of COVID-19. However, with the support of AER Soldiers are often able to overcome these financial challenges. The assistance that AER provides our Soldiers in the form of interest free loans and grants would not be possible without the support and contributions made by you. “Soldiers helping Soldiers.” I ask that you all please take the time to consider contributing to this worthy cause. Your contribution will help ensure that no one on our team will face financial hardships alone.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 13:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 793986
    VIRIN: 210506-A-IV444-364
    Filename: DOD_108328233
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    AER

