New Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 6, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 12:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793982
|VIRIN:
|210506-M-HJ365-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108328129
|Length:
|01:03:21
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Lima Company Graduation, by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
