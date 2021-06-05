Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. simon saravia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 6, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 12:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793982
    VIRIN: 210506-M-HJ365-1001
    Filename: DOD_108328129
    Length: 01:03:21
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Graduation, by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCRD
    Female Recruits
    Integrated Training

