    Lima Company Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Cpl. Anthony Pio 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 5, 2021. Following graduation on May 6, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Tyler A. Ware)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 12:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Motivational Run, by Cpl Anthony Pio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCRD
    Female Recruits
    Integrated Training

