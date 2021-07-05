On Military Spouse Appreciation Day we honor and pay tribute to our military spouses who’s strength and commitment play a vital role in support our nation. First nationally recognized by President Ronald Regan in 1984, this day is celebrated on the Friday before Mother’s Day. This motion graphic animation video captures the support of just a fraction of our spouses at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 12:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|793962
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-BK017-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108327996
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
