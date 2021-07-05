video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Military Spouse Appreciation Day we honor and pay tribute to our military spouses who’s strength and commitment play a vital role in support our nation. First nationally recognized by President Ronald Regan in 1984, this day is celebrated on the Friday before Mother’s Day. This motion graphic animation video captures the support of just a fraction of our spouses at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)