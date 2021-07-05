Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Spouse Appreciation Day

    UT, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    On Military Spouse Appreciation Day we honor and pay tribute to our military spouses who’s strength and commitment play a vital role in support our nation. First nationally recognized by President Ronald Regan in 1984, this day is celebrated on the Friday before Mother’s Day. This motion graphic animation video captures the support of just a fraction of our spouses at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 12:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 793962
    VIRIN: 210507-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_108327996
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: UT, US

    This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

