    Training during Defender Europe 21

    DURRES, ALBANIA

    04.30.2021

    Video by Sgt. John Todd 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    The crew of the U.S. Army Vessel MG Charles P. Gross conduct a fire drill while in the Adriatic Sea near the port of Durres, Albania in preparation for DEFENDER-Europe 21 on April 30 2021.

    DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 27 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793958
    VIRIN: 210430-A-WB015-1150
    Filename: DOD_108327965
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: DURRES, AL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training during Defender Europe 21, by SGT John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EuCom
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    DefenderEurope
    USArmyeuraf

