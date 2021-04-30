Training during Defender Europe 21

The crew of the U.S. Army Vessel MG Charles P. Gross conduct a fire drill while in the Adriatic Sea near the port of Durres, Albania in preparation for DEFENDER-Europe 21 on April 30 2021.
DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 27 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.
|04.30.2021
|05.07.2021 11:31
|B-Roll
|DURRES, AL
