1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division hosted an “Order of the Spur” event, from 5-6 May on Ft Bragg. The Order of the Spur" is a Cavalry tradition within the U.S. Army. Troopers serving in Cavalry units are inducted into the Order of the Spur after successfully completing a series of evaluations set by the command, culminating in the final test; the "Spur Ride" or for having served during combat as a member of or with a Cavalry unit.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 10:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793943
|VIRIN:
|210505-A-NM804-298
|Filename:
|DOD_108327870
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Paratroopers Participate in “Order of the Spur” Event, by SSG anthony johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
