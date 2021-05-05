2nd Brigade Combat Team Paratroopers Participate in “Order of the Spur” Event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division hosted an “Order of the Spur” event, from 5-6 May on Ft Bragg. The Order of the Spur" is a Cavalry tradition within the U.S. Army. Troopers serving in Cavalry units are inducted into the Order of the Spur after successfully completing a series of evaluations set by the command, culminating in the final test; the "Spur Ride" or for having served during combat as a member of or with a Cavalry unit.