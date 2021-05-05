Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd Brigade Combat Team Paratroopers Participate in “Order of the Spur” Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. anthony johnson 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division hosted an “Order of the Spur” event, from 5-6 May on Ft Bragg. The Order of the Spur" is a Cavalry tradition within the U.S. Army. Troopers serving in Cavalry units are inducted into the Order of the Spur after successfully completing a series of evaluations set by the command, culminating in the final test; the "Spur Ride" or for having served during combat as a member of or with a Cavalry unit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 10:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793943
    VIRIN: 210505-A-NM804-298
    Filename: DOD_108327870
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Paratroopers Participate in “Order of the Spur” Event, by SSG anthony johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd
    2BCT
    Airborne
    LetsGo
    AATW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT