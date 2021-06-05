Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    210506-N-N0250-0001 WASHINGTON (May 6, 2021) Vice Adm. Yancy B. Lindsey, commander of Navy Installations Command (CNIC), and Force Master Chief Greg Vidaurri announce the fiscal year 2020 CNIC Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year via Facebook Live broadcasted from the Washington Navy Yard, May 6. A native of Racine, Wisconsin and representing Commander, Navy Region Southwest as their Sailor of the Year candidate, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Erin Ripley was selected as this year's CNIC SOY, among 3,147 petty officer 1st classes throughout CNIC's 10 regions. (U.S. Navy video by Chatney Auger and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver Serna)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 11:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793939
    VIRIN: 210506-N-N0250-0001
    Filename: DOD_108327827
    Length: 00:22:58
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    TAGS

    CNIC
    Navy Installations Command
    People First
    Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year

