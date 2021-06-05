Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210506-N-N0250-0001 WASHINGTON (May 6, 2021) Vice Adm. Yancy B. Lindsey, commander of Navy Installations Command (CNIC), and Force Master Chief Greg Vidaurri announce the fiscal year 2020 CNIC Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year via Facebook Live broadcasted from the Washington Navy Yard, May 6. A native of Racine, Wisconsin and representing Commander, Navy Region Southwest as their Sailor of the Year candidate, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Erin Ripley was selected as this year's CNIC SOY, among 3,147 petty officer 1st classes throughout CNIC's 10 regions. (U.S. Navy video by Chatney Auger and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver Serna)