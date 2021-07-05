Funeral service of General John Kerry Davis, U.S. Marine Corps, retired Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps. General Davis is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on May 6, 2021. He passed away on July 31, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 10:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|793937
|Filename:
|DOD_108327820
|Length:
|00:40:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Funeral service of Marine Corps General John Kerry Davis, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
