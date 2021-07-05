Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Funeral service of Marine Corps General John Kerry Davis

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    Funeral service of General John Kerry Davis, U.S. Marine Corps, retired Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps. General Davis is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on May 6, 2021. He passed away on July 31, 2019.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 10:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 793937
    Filename: DOD_108327820
    Length: 00:40:14
    Location: US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    #USMC
    Arlington National Cemetery
    John Kerry Davis

