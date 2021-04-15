Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Jackson Retiree Appreciation Days intro

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    A video message from Col. John "Wes" Hankins, Fort Jackson garrison commander, welcoming retirees to Fort Jackson's 2021 Retiree Appreciation Days

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 10:42
    Category: Greetings
    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    RAD
    Special Events
    Retiree Services

