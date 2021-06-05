Pittsburgh-raised First Sergeant supports Army National Hiring Days 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



First Sergeant William Duffy, an infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, speaks to future Soldiers from his hometown of Pittsburgh about why he serves in the Army, May 6, 20201, Fort Carson, Colorado. Duffy also enlisted out of Pittsburgh. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Daniel Parker)