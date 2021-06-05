First Sergeant William Duffy, an infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, speaks to future Soldiers from his hometown of Pittsburgh about why he serves in the Army, May 6, 20201, Fort Carson, Colorado. Duffy also enlisted out of Pittsburgh. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Daniel Parker)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 10:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|793935
|VIRIN:
|210506-A-UQ561-0007
|Filename:
|DOD_108327818
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pittsburgh-raised First Sergeant supports Army National Hiring Days 2021, by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT