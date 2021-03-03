Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tampa Bay City of Champions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Video by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    For more than 80 years, Tampa Bay has extended unwavering support to MacDill Air Force Base. This community enables us to execute our mission. This community has a fighting spirit. This is a community of champions. We will fight on!

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 10:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793934
    VIRIN: 210303-F-FT779-0001
    Filename: DOD_108327816
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tampa Bay City of Champions, by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Tampa Bay
    6th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT