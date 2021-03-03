For more than 80 years, Tampa Bay has extended unwavering support to MacDill Air Force Base. This community enables us to execute our mission. This community has a fighting spirit. This is a community of champions. We will fight on!
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)
This work, Tampa Bay City of Champions, by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS
