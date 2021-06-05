Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Awarded Kuwait Liberation Medal

    KUWAIT

    05.06.2021

    Video by Joseph Black 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Area Support Group - Kuwait Housing noncommissioned officer in charge Master Sgt. Teresa Alford, a Jackson, NE native, was awarded the Kuwait Liberation Medal May 6, 2021 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for her support during Operation Desert Storm 30 years ago. During Desert Storm, Alford served as a truck driver for the 915th Transportation Co. out of Council Bluffs, IA.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Awarded Kuwait Liberation Medal, by Joseph Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Reserve
    military history
    desert storm
    Kuwait
    88M

