Soldier Awarded Kuwait Liberation Medal

Area Support Group - Kuwait Housing noncommissioned officer in charge Master Sgt. Teresa Alford, a Jackson, NE native, was awarded the Kuwait Liberation Medal May 6, 2021 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for her support during Operation Desert Storm 30 years ago. During Desert Storm, Alford served as a truck driver for the 915th Transportation Co. out of Council Bluffs, IA.
|05.06.2021
|05.07.2021 09:23
|Package
|793915
|210506-D-IE486-890
|DOD_108327694
|00:00:51
|KW
|COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, US
|JACKSON, NE, US
|1
|1
