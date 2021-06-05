Soldier Awarded Kuwait Liberation Medal

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Area Support Group - Kuwait Housing noncommissioned officer in charge Master Sgt. Teresa Alford, a Jackson, NE native, was awarded the Kuwait Liberation Medal May 6, 2021 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for her support during Operation Desert Storm 30 years ago. During Desert Storm, Alford served as a truck driver for the 915th Transportation Co. out of Council Bluffs, IA.