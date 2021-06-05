Fort Lee Museum Enclave MOU Signing

FORT LEE, Virginia -- Fort Lee and Army museum leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a local community organization Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Army Women's Museum. Leaders from Fort Lee, Crater Planning District Commission and the U.S. Army Center for Military History formalized their intent to establish a publicly accessible museum enclave on Fort Lee. The enclave is to include the Army Women’s Museum, the Quartermaster Museum and a new Transportation Pavilion.
Fort Lee, community partners promise enclave for Army museums
