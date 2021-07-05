Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steadfast Defender 21: Tactics, Techniques and Procedures

    BELGIUM

    05.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class William Dodge 

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    Steadfast Defender 2021 is a collective defence exercise based on an Article 5 scenario. The exercise will enhance Alliance security by maintaining NATO’s broad range of interoperability and military capabilities to deter potential adversaries and assure Allies of NATO’s ability to defend them. The geographical locations of the exercise and the scale of deployment across sea, land, air and the range of military capabilities involved reflect NATO’s resolve to deter, and where necessary, to confront and defeat, potential aggressors.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 08:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793902
    VIRIN: 210422-N-GP524-0001
    Filename: DOD_108327513
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steadfast Defender 21: Tactics, Techniques and Procedures, by PO1 William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Steadfast Defender 21

