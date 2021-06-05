Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr Aaron Harris sends a Happy Mothers day greeting

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    05.06.2021

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Dr Aaron Harris sends a Happy Mothers day greeting to his mother in Atlanta Georgia from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 07:36
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 793887
    VIRIN: 210506-A-GW628-983
    Filename: DOD_108327388
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Dr Aaron Harris sends a Happy Mothers day greeting, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mother's Day
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC

