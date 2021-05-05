Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Nurse Week 2021

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.05.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Tonko, 31st Medical Group Chief Nurse Executive, and Senior Master Sgt. Jason St. Peter, 31st MDG 4N Functional Manager, share a few words for National Nurse Week, May 6-12, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 05:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793881
    VIRIN: 210505-F-DV125-1001
    Filename: DOD_108327378
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    TAGS

    idmt
    medic
    nurse week
    florence nightingale

