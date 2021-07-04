39th Strategic Signal Battalion CBRN defense training

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Heather Ferguson, detachment sergeant, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, briefs Soldiers before they enter the mask confidence chamber during the unit’s yearly Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 8, 2021. In order to stay proficient on their CBRN equipment and procedures, the unit conducted training to ensure readiness and fulfill their annual requirements. (U.S. Army video by Henri Cambier)
