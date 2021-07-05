May 7th marks National Military Spouse Appreciation Day, a day to set aside time to recognize the contributions and sacrifices that the spouses of U.S. service members make every day.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 01:52
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|793856
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-ZJ963-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108327194
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Military Spouse Appreciation Day, by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT